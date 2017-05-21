CHETEK, Wis. (AP) — The Barron County Sheriff’s Department has released initial damage estimates from a tornado that tore through the Chetek area of northwestern Wisconsin last week.
The department said Sunday that the storm damaged 231 homes and four commercial properties across the county, though those numbers are likely to change. The storm caused about $10 million in damages, not including damage to trees. That includes $5 million to personal property and the rest to commercial property.
One man was killed and about two dozen others were injured when the twister struck Tuesday evening.
The Chetek Chamber of Commerce says it’ll continue providing services as long as they have volunteers and a need. It is looking for people to do physical labor such as raking and excavating, food preparation and delivery, office work and other tasks.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Michael Bennett escalates criticism of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Student’s pregnancy tests a Christian school’s values
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- 3 charged with assault after brutal beating of Metro rider captured on cameras
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.