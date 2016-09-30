LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The founding member of a banned Pakistani militant group has urged the army to take revenge on India for killing civilians in Kashmir.
Hafiz Saeed, founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group and head of its charity, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, led funeral prayers in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday for two Pakistani soldiers killed by Indian fire this week at the de facto border between the Indian and Pakistani-controlled portions of Kashmir.
He told several hundred people chanting anti-India slogans that Pakistan’s army should teach India a lesson.
Pakistan has sharply criticized India over its clampdown in Indian-controlled Kashmir following the killing of a popular militant leader in July.
Most Read Stories
- Police think there might be more to road-rage killing of young dad in Federal Way
- DEA moves to ban kratom, frustrating both scientists and users
- Suspect tried to buy handgun at store just before mall shooting, owner says
- ‘Plan ahead, be ready’: Friday’s UW-Stanford rush-hour kickoff to be traffic challenge
- Is Port Angeles ready to realize its potential? | PNW Magazine VIEW
More than 80 civilians have been killed and thousands injured, mostly by government forces firing bullets and shotgun pellets at rock-throwing protesters.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.