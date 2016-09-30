LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The founding member of a banned Pakistani militant group has urged the army to take revenge on India for killing civilians in Kashmir.

Hafiz Saeed, founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group and head of its charity, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, led funeral prayers in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday for two Pakistani soldiers killed by Indian fire this week at the de facto border between the Indian and Pakistani-controlled portions of Kashmir.

He told several hundred people chanting anti-India slogans that Pakistan’s army should teach India a lesson.

Pakistan has sharply criticized India over its clampdown in Indian-controlled Kashmir following the killing of a popular militant leader in July.

More than 80 civilians have been killed and thousands injured, mostly by government forces firing bullets and shotgun pellets at rock-throwing protesters.