DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A sculptor says authorities in Bangladesh have reinstalled a Lady Justice statue near the country’s Supreme Court, two days after its removal following complaints by Islamist hard-liners.
Sculptor Mrinal Haque said Sunday workers put the statue back in place a few hundred meters (yards) from its original location.
The removal was to appease hard-liners who said the statue was erected last year in front of a ground used for prayers during two Islamic festivals. But it also sparked criticism and protests among liberals.
The sculpture is wrapped in a sari, a Bangladeshi revision of the usual representation, the Greek goddess Themis blindfolded and clad in a gown. Islamists oppose idol worship and consider the Lady Justice statue anti-Islamic.
