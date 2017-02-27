DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Five members of a banned militant group were sentenced to death by a Bangladesh court Tuesday for their involvement in the slaying of a Japanese agricultural researcher two years ago.
Judge Noresh Chandra Sarker on Tuesday acquitted a sixth defendant belonging to the militant group, Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh, in northern Bangladeshi district of Rangpur.
Four of the defendants are in custody and a fifth man has been tried in absentia.
Three masked men riding on a motorbike shot and killed Kunio Hoshi while he was riding in a rickshaw to his grass farm in Rangpur, a northern Bangladesh city in October 2015. The area is 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital.
Most Read Stories
- I-5 reopened after semitruck crash, authorities warn of lingering delays in Seattle VIEW
- ‘Big pool of blood’: Redmond man shoots cougar in research cage
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Sound Transit uses inflated car values to collect higher tab fees
- Snow returns for afternoon commute; lightning strikes Space Needle VIEW
The Islamic State group issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadi postings online. The report could not be independently confirmed.
Bangladesh has experienced a renewed level of Islamic militancy in recent years. Dozens of atheists, liberal writers, bloggers and publishers and members of minority communities and foreigners have been targeted and killed.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.