DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladesh court sentenced a ruling party lawmaker to three years in prison on Wednesday after finding him guilty of amassing and concealing $100 million in illegal wealth.

Judge Abu Ahmed Jamadar also fined lawmaker Abdur Rahman Bodi $1 million. Police took him to prison after the verdict was announced in Dhaka, the capital.

Bodi is the first Awami League lawmaker to be convicted of corruption since his party assumed office seven years ago. His attorney, Mahbuba Ahmed, said he would appeal the ruling.

Bangladesh was ranked the 13th most corrupt country in a global index released by Transparency International in January.

Graft is a major political issue and feuding political parties often accuse each other of being corrupt.

Last year, the High Court ordered the trial of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on corruption charges involving a coal mine contract awarded to a Chinese company.

Zia and 15 others are accused of causing millions of dollars in losses to the government by awarding the contract to operate the Barapukuria coal mine to China National Machinery Import and Export Corp.