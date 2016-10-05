NEW DELHI (AP) — A Bangladesh court has cleared a university student of all allegations related to the restaurant siege three months ago in which 20 hostages were killed.

Metropolitan Magistrate Nur Nabi passed the order Wednesday after an investigator appealed for clearing Tahmid Hasib Khan, an undergraduate at the University of Toronto who has Canadian residency.

Prosecutor Abdullah Abu said Khan was cleared of suspicion that he was involved in the attack July 1 on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka.

He had walked free Sunday after a court grant him bail.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack but the government has blamed local militant groups. Five of the attackers were killed.