DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladesh cafe besieged by militants who killed 20 hostages last year has quietly reopened in a shopping mall a few blocks from its old, bloodied site.

Staff members said this week’s reopening of the Holey Artisan Bakery represents a new beginning. One owner, Sadat Mehedi, said he felt heartened to see the tables full of customers on Thursday.

The July 1 attack by five young Bangladeshi extremists stunned the nation and drew condemnation from abroad. The attackers held dozens of hostages overnight. When Bangladeshi paramilitary troops stormed the restaurant the next morning, they found 20 hostages dead, including 17 foreigners.

The government responded by cracking down on extremist groups in the country, but dismissed claims of responsibility by the Saudi-based extremist group the Islamic State.