DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh say they’ve arrested 27 men on suspicion of being gay, a criminal offense in the Muslim-majority country.
The commander of the Rapid Action Battalion, an elite police unit that made the arrests, says the suspects aged 20-30 years had traveled from across the country and were picked up in a raid on a community center at Keraniganj, outside the nation’s capital, early Friday.
Zahangir Hossain Matobbar says police recovered illegal drugs and condoms in their possession. He says the suspects may not face charges of homosexuality because they were detained before they engaged in such activities but they will face charges of drug possession.
Last year, suspected Islamist militants killed a leading LGBT activist and his friend in Dhaka.
Most Read Stories
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- Chris Cornell, leading voice for Soundgarden and Seattle grunge, dies in suicide
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen arrested after alleged assault of Uber driver
- Dying mother-in-law’s newfound warmth presents dilemma | Dear Carolyn
- Seahawk Michael Bennett escalates criticism of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith