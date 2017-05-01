WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials at American University in the nation’s capital are investigating what they says are racist incidents in which bananas were found hanging from string in the shape of nooses on campus.
University officials said in an email on Monday to students, faculty and staff that the bananas were marked with the letters AKA. The letters are those of the predominantly black Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
The bananas were found recently at a shuttle bus stop, in front of a dining center and near another building.
Officials say the university is no place for “these racist, hateful messages.”
Taylor Dumpson is the first black woman president of American University Student Government. She said in a statement that the university community must show that bigotry, hate, and racism won’t be tolerated.
