PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia has ended a ban on people sitting on walls in a park in a posh section of the city.
City spokeswoman Lauren Hitt tells The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2iEBm5d ) signs banning sitting on the walls at Rittenhouse Square were removed Tuesday following protests on social media and a tweet from Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney over the weekend saying, “Sit where you want.”
Friends of Rittenhouse is a nonprofit group that manages the park. It says the decision to impose the ban last week stemmed from “continuous vandalism and marijuana smoking.”
The city spokeswoman says the mayor felt some concerns on the part of park users were legitimate but the ban was “an over-correction.” She says there’s talk about putting more seating in the park.
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
