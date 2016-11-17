BALTIMORE (AP) — A school district in Maryland says a teacher has been fired after video surfaced of her using a racial slur while berating students.

Baltimore City Public Schools spokeswoman Edie House Foster said in a statement Thursday that the science teacher at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School is no longer employed by the school system.

Foster said the incident occurred Tuesday. She did not identify the teacher.

The 1 minute, 22-second video, which was posted on social media, shows a white teacher berating the mostly black students in a classroom. The teacher calls them “idiots” and “stupid.”

The teacher also uses the N-word, asking them if they want to get an education or end up broke.

The Baltimore Teachers Union said in a statement that it condemns the language the teacher used.

_____________

This story has been corrected to show the incident occurred Tuesday, not Wednesday.