BALTIMORE (AP) — A school district in Maryland says a teacher has been fired after video surfaced of her using a racial slur while berating students.
Baltimore City Public Schools spokeswoman Edie House Foster said in a statement Thursday that the science teacher at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School is no longer employed by the school system.
Foster said the incident occurred Tuesday. She did not identify the teacher.
The 1 minute, 22-second video, which was posted on social media, shows a white teacher berating the mostly black students in a classroom. The teacher calls them “idiots” and “stupid.”
Most Read Stories
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Jake Harris hospitalized; police investigating attack
- Trump voters hiding in plain sight in King County | Danny Westneat
- The reason the Seahawks released RB Christine Michael: trust and consistency
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
The teacher also uses the N-word, asking them if they want to get an education or end up broke.
The Baltimore Teachers Union said in a statement that it condemns the language the teacher used.
_____________
This story has been corrected to show the incident occurred Tuesday, not Wednesday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.