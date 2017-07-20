BALTIMORE (AP) — The office of Baltimore’s top prosecutor is reviewing nearly 100 cases that involved three officers who are under scrutiny after defense attorneys released a body camera video that they said showed one officer planting drugs.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said at a news conference Thursday that prosecutors are reviewing the sufficiency of evidence in those cases, which “is going to take time.”

She says prosecutors are also looking at whether there are alternative ways to prove the cases.

Her news conference comes a day after Police Commissioner Kevin Davis announced that the officer who defense attorneys accused of the plant during an arrest has had his police powers suspended. Two other officers shown in the video are on administrative duty.