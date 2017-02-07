BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say an officer has shot and wounded someone.
Police reported the shooting just after 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on the department’s Twitter feed. They said it took place near an intersection about three blocks west of Union Square.
Department spokesman T.J. Smith says the person who was shot was taken to Shock Trauma, and officers recovered a gun at the scene.
No other details were immediately released.
The department is planning a news conference near the scene.
