BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a man who had a gun in his hand was fatally shot by a police officer after a foot chase.
At a Tuesday news conference, department spokesman T.J. Smith said the incident began about 3 p.m. near Union Square. He said two officers on patrol followed a car that was operating erratically when a man got out of the vehicle and ran away. One officer got out of the patrol vehicle and followed.
Smith said during the chase, the officer and the suspect came face to face and the officer saw a gun in the suspect’s hand. He said the officer shot the suspect, and the suspect died at Shock Trauma.
Smith said detectives recovered a handgun at the scene. No officers or civilians were hurt.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Seahawks among favorites for Super Bowl 52; Russell Wilson making plans to get there
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.