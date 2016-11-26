BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say neither of the two officers who shot a knife-wielding man had been involved in a shooting before.

Police on Saturday released the names of the officers who shot the man on Friday morning.

They are Officer Gary Brown, who’s been with the department since 2000, and Officer Supreme Jones, a 2-year department veteran. Both are on administrative leave.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said Friday that the man who was shot had a knife in each hand and was threatening people. Davis said the man refused to drop the knives and that a stun gun had no effect on him. The man was taken to a hospital after he was shot. His condition was not immediately known.

Police have not revealed the race of the officers or the man who was shot.