BALTIMORE (AP) — As the homicide rate in Baltimore soars, the 173th victim this year has been identified as the brother of the police department’s spokesman.

Twenty-four-year-old Dionay Smith is the younger brother of T.J. Smith. Smith was found fatally shot inside his home about 8 p.m. Sunday.

His brother posted about the death on social media.

T.J. Smith wrote in a statement on Facebook that “to many, he will be #173, but to me and my family, he’s Dion, a brother, a son, a father, a friend, a nephew and a kind soul.”

Since Smith’s death on Sunday, there have been three more homicides, bringing this year’s total to 176 — significantly higher than the same time period last year. No suspects have been arrested in Smith’s killing.