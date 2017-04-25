BALTIMORE (AP) — For the first time in nearly 20 years, Baltimore has suffered more than 100 homicides before the end of April.
Media outlets report that the city recorded its 100th murder on Monday, followed hours later by another homicide that brings the total count to 101.
The violence has not relented since 32 homicides were recorded in January, the most in that month since 2005.
Baltimore has not seen 100 homicides before the end of April since 1998.
The violence here began to spike in the spring of 2015, following civil unrest prompted by the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray.
