TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County is speeding up the police department’s rollout of body cameras by more than a year.

County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced the acceleration at a news conference Wednesday.

The department began phasing-in body cameras in July and Kamenetz says 128 officers are already wearing them. The department originally planned to outfit 1,435 officers by the end of 2018, but now plans to complete the roll-out by September 2017.

Kamenetz says the county plans to review police response to sexual assault crimes and evaluate training in behavioral health, de-escalation and cultural competency.

The county has faced questions about recent police shootings, including the fatal shooting of a woman who posted video to social media during a standoff. Such incidents have led to calls for police body cameras around the country.