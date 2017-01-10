BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor says her administration is close to an agreement with the federal government to overhaul police practices.
The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2iXudyK ) that Mayor Catherine Pugh said Monday that their goal is to be done this week. Last month, Attorney General Loretta Lynch put pressure on Baltimore saying “the ball is in the city’s court” to conclude negotiations soon.
Pugh says the consent decree will place civilians on trial boards that hear officers’ disciplinary cases, upgrade technology and provide a public selection process for an agreement monitor.
The city and the federal government reached an agreement in principle when a Justice Department report was released in August, finding pervasive civil rights violations. The Justice Department is looking to conclude the process before the Obama administration ends.
