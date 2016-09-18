GRAFTON, W.Va. (AP) — An injured bald eagle that was nursed back to health in northern West Virginia has been released back into the wild.
Media outlets report more than 200 people gathered Saturday for the release of Liberty.
The Fairmont-based West Virginia Raptor Rehabilitation Center cared for the young bald eagle.
Center found Michael Book says the bird was brought to the center before the July 4 holiday after being found at a Kingwood car dealership. It had previously suffered tissue damage from a collision, and Book says it was dehydrated.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Seattle gets zapped, again, in bike-share boondoggle | Danny Westneat
- Jimmy Fallon faces social media backlash after Trump interview
- Pope Francis and divorce | Ross Douthat / Syndicated columnist
- Seattle becomes No. 1 U.S. market for Chinese homebuyers
Book says Liberty has more than doubled her weight.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.