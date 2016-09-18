GRAFTON, W.Va. (AP) — An injured bald eagle that was nursed back to health in northern West Virginia has been released back into the wild.

Media outlets report more than 200 people gathered Saturday for the release of Liberty.

The Fairmont-based West Virginia Raptor Rehabilitation Center cared for the young bald eagle.

Center found Michael Book says the bird was brought to the center before the July 4 holiday after being found at a Kingwood car dealership. It had previously suffered tissue damage from a collision, and Book says it was dehydrated.

Book says Liberty has more than doubled her weight.