HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (AP) — Maryland Natural Resources Police are looking for the person who shot a bald eagle on Independence Day. The bird had to be euthanized.

Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said in a phone interview Friday that the injured bird was found Tuesday afternoon in Harford County. Thomson says officers were notified, but couldn’t respond because of other crimes occurring on the holiday.

The eagle was taken to a wildlife center, and it was determined the raptor had been shot. The bird was euthanized, Thomson says.

The bald eagle is the national bird symbol of the United States. While no longer endangered, the bird is still protected.

Thomson says Maryland and federal laws prohibit shooting bald eagles. She says Natural Resources Police are investigating.