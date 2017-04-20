MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man was driving drunk and had a packet of methamphetamine in his pocket when he struck and killed a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student from China.

Bail was set at $50,000 when 32-year-old Kong Vang, of Madison, Wisconsin, made his initial court appearance Thursday on charges including homicide by drunken driving. He’s accused of striking and killing 22-year-old Wenxin “Wendy” Huai (wun-shin hway), of Beijing, as she walked down a sidewalk Saturday.

Defense attorney Diana Van Rybroek said Vang is married with four children. She says he came to the U.S. from Laos in 1993.

The Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2oPqMir ) reports that more than 50 UW-Madison students from China and others from Madison’s Chinese community attended the hearing. They demonstrated against drunken driving outside the courthouse.

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj