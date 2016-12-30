Share story

By
The Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — A pair of bomb blasts targeting a market in central Baghdad Saturday killed at least 28 people and wounded at least 54, according to police and medical officials.

The attacks took place early Saturday morning in al-Sinak, a busy market selling car accessories, food and clothes as well as agricultural seeds and machinery.

Details were sketchy in the immediate aftermath. Police at first said a pair of back-to-back roadside bombs exploded. Later a police official said first a roadside bomb exploded, then a suicide bomber detonated his device amid the crowd that had gathered. Finally police concluded that the carnage was the work of a pair of suicide bombers

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts, but the Islamic State group has launched near-daily attacks in the capital in recent months.

Murtada Faraj