BAGHDAD (AP) — A pair of bomb blasts targeting a market in central Baghdad Saturday killed at least 28 people and wounded at least 54, according to police and medical officials.
The attacks took place early Saturday morning in al-Sinak, a busy market selling car accessories, food and clothes as well as agricultural seeds and machinery.
Details were sketchy in the immediate aftermath. Police at first said a pair of back-to-back roadside bombs exploded. Later a police official said first a roadside bomb exploded, then a suicide bomber detonated his device amid the crowd that had gathered. Finally police concluded that the carnage was the work of a pair of suicide bombers
All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Mexican man charged with rape had 19 deportations, removals
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- New area code coming for Western Washington in 2017
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts, but the Islamic State group has launched near-daily attacks in the capital in recent months.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.