LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Police and witnesses say just about everything went wrong for a Louisiana woman when she tried to rob a bar.
Barbara Boyd, manager at Linda’s Lounge in Lake Charles, says the woman came in early Saturday, carrying what appeared to be a rifle and demanded money. When the bartender refused, she grabbed the tip jar and a customer tackled her.
She drove off with the cash in a Buick LeSabre, but police say it crashed while officers were still at the robbery scene.
Police say 39-year-old Keeshala Demetra Jacobs of Lake Charles was arrested on an armed robbery charge, and her bond is set at $100,000.
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Washington hires Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins for men's basketball job
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Husky AD Jennifer Cohen is on the spot after a surprising hire of Mike Hopkins | Matt Calkins
- Canadians’ satirical border ‘solution’ designed to drive Trump up wall VIEW
They say investigators learned she’d taken her roommate’s car and bank card.
It was unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.