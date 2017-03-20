LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Police and witnesses say just about everything went wrong for a Louisiana woman when she tried to rob a bar.

Barbara Boyd, manager at Linda’s Lounge in Lake Charles, says the woman came in early Saturday, carrying what appeared to be a rifle and demanded money. When the bartender refused, she grabbed the tip jar and a customer tackled her.

She drove off with the cash in a Buick LeSabre, but police say it crashed while officers were still at the robbery scene.

Police say 39-year-old Keeshala Demetra Jacobs of Lake Charles was arrested on an armed robbery charge, and her bond is set at $100,000.

They say investigators learned she’d taken her roommate’s car and bank card.

It was unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment.