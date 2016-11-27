PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The backers of a new national monument in Maine don’t believe Donald Trump will undo President Barack Obama’s move.

Obama this year created the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on 87,000 acres donated by Roxanne Quimby, the co- founder of Burt’s Bees.

Trump criticized Obama at the time. The leader of a group opposed to the monument recently told reporters that the idea of Trump reversing course has crossed opponents’ minds.

But Quimby’s son, Lucas St. Clair, says he’s “pretty confident” that Trump won’t get involved.

St. Clare says visitation to the monument already has increased, and that a $20 million endowment is paying for new roads, trails and bridges.