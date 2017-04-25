IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities have arrested former “The Bachelor” star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
The Iowa State Patrol reports that a pickup truck rear-ended a tractor on a highway in Buchanan County on Monday night, sending both vehicles into a ditch and killing the tractor driver, whose name wasn’t released.
The crash happened on County Highway 45, about 15 miles south of Soules’ farm in Arlington, which is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of Iowa City.
The county jail says the 35-year-old Soules was booked early Tuesday on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
Court records show that Soules was convicted of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2006.
He starred on season 19 of the ABC reality show in 2015.
