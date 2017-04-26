Share story

By
The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Former “The Bachelor” star Chris Soules called 911 to report his rear-end crash that killed a fellow Iowa farmer, seeking medical help for the man before authorities say he left the scene.

Audio released Wednesday by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office shows Soules telling a dispatcher that he “rear-ended a guy on a tractor” at 8:20 p.m. Monday near the northern Iowa town of Aurora.

The victim was 66-year-old local farmer, Kenneth Mosher.

Soules reported that the man was unconscious in a ditch. The call shows that other people were there. Authorities say Soules left before emergency responders arrived.

Soules was arrested later at his Arlington farm several miles away. He is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash. He was released from jail Tuesday after posting bond.

RYAN J. FOLEY