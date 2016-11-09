ELTON, La. (AP) — A southwest Louisiana woman says her 3-month-old daughter has such a full head of hair that strangers stop to admire it, and she made the baby a Halloween troll costume.
But Alisha John says she and her husband, Dakota, don’t have long to play with baby Areea (uh-REE-uh) Sue Oiba (OY-buh) John’s hair. That’s because she’s a Coushatta Indian, and the tribe shaves babies’ heads as part of a blessing ceremony when they’re 4-months-old.
She tells the American Press in Lake Charles (http://bit.ly/2fSetPA) that her older children — a 3-year-old girl, and boys aged 4 and 7 — also were born with a lot of hair. But nothing like Areea’s, whose blessing ceremony will be held on Nov. 25.
Information from: American Press, http://www.americanpress.com
