ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a baby sitter who was watching a 2-year-old Florida boy when he was struck by a train has been charged in his death.

A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office statement says 26-year-old Heather Henderson was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated child neglect with great bodily harm.

Authorities say Henderson was walking along raised train tracks in Zephyrhills, northeast of Tampa, with Hunter Fink, the boy’s 4-year-old sister and another man Dec. 12 when a train approached.

Authorities say the man grabbed the sister and jumped off the tracks, while Henderson picked up Hunter and couldn’t get out of the way in time. The boy died and Henderson suffered head trauma and a broken arm.

Henderson was held on $10,000 bail. Jail records didn’t list an attorney for her.