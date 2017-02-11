GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A baby sitter accused of using two children in her care to rob a Colorado bank has pleaded guilty to theft, forgery and attempted robbery.
The Greeley Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2lAs1xf ) Rachel Einspahr was sentenced to six years in prison after entering her plea Friday.
Einspahr was charged with robbing a bank in the town in Severance last May. Authorities say she had two sisters in her car when she went to a drive-up lane and passed a note to a teller saying an armed man was in the back seat threatening the children and demanding money.
One child later told police there was no gunman.
Some of the charges against Einspahr stemmed from separate allegations that she was skimming money from a business she managed for someone else.
___
Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com
