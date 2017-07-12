LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified the Las Vegas baby and his family found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.
The Clark County coroner’s office said John Dylan Lunetta was 11 months old when he was found dead Monday at a home in southwest Las Vegas.
Police say a man fatally shot a woman, their infant son and a pet dog before shooting and killing himself.
The man is identified as 40-year-old John Henry Lunetta and the woman as 34-year-old Karen Michelle Jackson.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle City Council approves income tax on the rich, but quick legal challenge likely
- 'Tax the rich!': Seattle's new income tax on the wealthy sparks social-media firestorm
- Oregon woman who licked, groped another woman on flight is sentenced
- Seattle has most cranes in the country for 2nd year in a row — and lead is growing
- Judges complain it’s unsafe, unsanitary outside King County Courthouse in Seattle VIEW
Police Lt. Dan McGrath says the shooting happened at least a day before the bodies were discovered.
Police were previously called to the home where the family lived over an argument, but McGrath said that incident did not turn violent.