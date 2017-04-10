OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — A Turkish Airlines flight landed with one more passenger than it took off with after a baby was born mid-air with the help of the airline’s crew.
The airline tells NBC News a woman who was 28 weeks pregnant complained of birthing pains during the flight over West Africa from Conakry in Guinea to Burkina Faso’s capital city of Ouagadougou (WAH’-gah-doo-goo). The airline says its cabin crew rushed to help deliver a baby girl named Kadiju.
The airline put up pictures on social media Friday showing the crew smiling for photos with the baby and the mom, who was lying across a row of three seats.
The pair was taken to a hospital once the plane landed and the airline says both are doing well.
