LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two baby monkeys swung into view for the first time at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The pair of Francois’ langurs began climbing the tall trees in the outdoor monkey habitat Thursday.

The first was born June 23rd to 8-year-old mother Vicki Vale, and the second July 12th to mom Kim-Ly, who’s 5. They share a father, 19-year-old Paak.

The acrobatic little monkeys are yet to be named.

Francois’ langurs are known for their long tails, striking eyes, and orange and black fur that fades to full black over time.

They can be found in the wild from southwestern China to northeastern Vietnam.