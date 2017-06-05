NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A baby giraffe has been born at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

Zoo spokeswoman Kearsten Walden tells The Virginian-Pilot (http://tinyurl.com/yax5vffj) that the Masai giraffe was born Sunday in the zoo’s African Okavango Delta exhibit.

The zoo has three adult giraffes: Females Imara and Noelly and male Billy.

Masai giraffes are native to Tanzania and southern Kenya. They can reach up to 18 feet tall.

Walden says veterinary staff will be examining the newborn.

