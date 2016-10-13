NEW YORK (AP) — A baby has been born at the World Trade Center’s transportation hub in Lower Manhattan.
Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman says the girl is the first baby born at the transportation center’s new grand hall, called the Oculus (AH’-kyoo-luhs).
She was delivered late Wednesday by Port Authority Police Officer Brian McGraw, who’s a trained emergency medical technician. Other officers provided assistance.
In August 2015, McGraw delivered another baby girl at the World Trade Center PATH station.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy rain, strong winds: 4-day stretch of storms on its way
- Women say Trump touched them inappropriately
- Stormy forecast: Thursday could be bad, but Saturday could be worse VIEW
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Don’t say ‘Happy Yom Kippur!’ and 4 other tips for the Jewish holy day
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.