PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania zoo says a baby elephant born prematurely in May is “up and moving around” after a feeding tube was inserted to help it gain much-needed weight.

Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium spokeswoman Tracy Gray says the still-unnamed female elephant has been given a number of feedings and its tube and gastrointestinal tract are working normally.

On Wednesday the zoo said the baby had taken a “turn for the worse” and was in critical condition. The feeding tube was inserted Thursday.

The zoo told WJAC-TV on Friday the baby is taking a pint of formula every four hours, plus a bottle of milk.

The baby’s mother rejected it and hasn’t produced milk, forcing the zoo to feed it with a bottle.

The elephant’s teething led to a diminished appetite, causing it to lose weight.