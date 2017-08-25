PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania zoo says a baby elephant born prematurely in May is “up and moving around” after a feeding tube was inserted to help it gain much-needed weight.
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium spokeswoman Tracy Gray says the still-unnamed female elephant has been given a number of feedings and its tube and gastrointestinal tract are working normally.
On Wednesday the zoo said the baby had taken a “turn for the worse” and was in critical condition. The feeding tube was inserted Thursday.
The zoo told WJAC-TV on Friday the baby is taking a pint of formula every four hours, plus a bottle of milk.
Most Read Stories
- Thanks to Amazon, Seattle is now America’s biggest company town
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
- Spill of farmed Atlantic salmon near San Juan Islands much bigger than first estimates
- Farmed salmon ‘heading to every river in Puget Sound’
- Philadelphia Eagles fan gets last laugh with obituary
The baby’s mother rejected it and hasn’t produced milk, forcing the zoo to feed it with a bottle.
The elephant’s teething led to a diminished appetite, causing it to lose weight.