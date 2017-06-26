BOSTON (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor island is scheduled to be sentenced.
Rachelle Bond is expected to be sentenced to time served Tuesday — a day after her ex-boyfriend was convicted of second-degree murder in the girl’s death.
Prosecutors say they’re asking that Bond be sentenced to the time she’s already served in jail plus probation.
Bond and her boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, were arrested in September 2015 in the killing earlier that year of Bella Bond.
A computer-generated image of the girl was shared by millions on social media by authorities trying to determine her identity.
Bond pleaded guilty in February to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of the body.