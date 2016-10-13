Share story

By

NEW YORK (AP) — New York police say a 6-week-old baby has died after a stroller crashed down a Brooklyn elevator shaft.

The New York Police Department says a woman was waiting with the stroller on the 23rd floor of an apartment building at around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

The doors opened and she stepped forward but the elevator was not there.

The baby was pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press