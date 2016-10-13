NEW YORK (AP) — New York police say a 6-week-old baby has died after a stroller crashed down a Brooklyn elevator shaft.
The New York Police Department says a woman was waiting with the stroller on the 23rd floor of an apartment building at around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
The doors opened and she stepped forward but the elevator was not there.
The baby was pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy rain, strong winds: 4-day stretch of storms on its way
- Women say Trump touched them inappropriately
- Stormy forecast: Thursday could be bad, but Saturday could be worse VIEW
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Don’t say ‘Happy Yom Kippur!’ and 4 other tips for the Jewish holy day
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.