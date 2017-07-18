FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.
Local news outlets report Owen Davidson died July 13, two weeks after 26-year-old Meghan Davidson was struck while walking in her Fort Myers neighborhood. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors delivered the baby named Owen. She was just seven days from her due date when the lightning strike occurred.
The Lee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the child’s death. It was the fourth death in Florida this year related to lightning.
Authorities say Meghan Davidson was released from the hospital and is recovering.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Man dies in fall from BMW on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says
- Murray says he won’t resign despite council member’s urging
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Do pedestrian push-to-walk buttons do anything? Here’s the answer
No further details were immediately available.