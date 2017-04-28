LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robin Coste Lewis is the new poet laureate of Los Angeles.
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the two-year appointment Thursday, calling Lewis a fearless writer.
The post is intended to promote the city’s diverse poetry and literary culture.
Coste Lewis is the author of the collection “Voyage of the Sable Venus,” which won the National Book Award for poetry in 2015.
She will receive an annual grant of $10,000 from the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.
