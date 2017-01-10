DENVER (AP) — Transportation officials say an avalanche blocked Interstate 70 on Vail Pass, trapping three commercial trucks and sweeping down a tangle of trees and rocks in its path.

Mike Lewis, deputy director of the Colorado Department of Transportation, says no one was injured when the avalanche dumped up to 15 feet of snow onto the interstate overnight Tuesday. The pass has since reopened.

Other portions of I-70 and mountain passes on other highways were periodically closed so crews could trigger avalanches to prevent surprise slides.

Ethan Greene with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the high moisture content in the snow is weighing down the snowpack, causing dangerous conditions.

Monarch Mountain ski area closed Tuesday because of avalanche control work on Monarch Pass, and Arapahoe Basin closed early because of the avalanche danger on Loveland Pass.