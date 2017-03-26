TOKYO (AP) — Authorities say six Japanese high school students have been found unconscious after they were caught in an avalanche at a ski resort Monday morning.

The avalanche occurred around 9:20 a.m. in the town of Nasu in Tochigi prefecture.

The Tochigi government said three other students were also injured, and two more students and an instructor are missing.

Japanese media said they were part of a group of about 50 students who were on a mountain climbing exercise at the ski area north of Tokyo.