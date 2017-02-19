PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A local government official says an avalanche has killed seven people in northern Pakistan.
Taimour Khan, an official with the provincial disaster management department, says another eight people were injured. Those people have been retrieved from a building buried by the avalanche Sunday near Lowari Tunnel in Upper Dir.
Khan says there could be additional victims under the debris.
Khan says rescue work is underway to open the blocked road and the tunnel, which connects northwest Pakistan to northern mountain regions.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle judge won’t immediately release ‘Dreamer’ from detention center
- Officials say damage to sewage plant in Discovery Park is catastrophic
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Sticker shock as much higher car-tab bills land in mailboxes
- Either invite us or not already | Dear Carolyn
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.