SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army says it has recovered the bodies of three soldiers whose mountainous post was buried under snow in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Col. Rajesh Kalia, an army spokesman, says an avalanche hit the Batalik sector Thursday and two soldiers were rescued immediately.
Kalia says the bodies of the three others were recovered Friday close to the cease-fire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan.
Rain and snow have fallen in the Kashmir valley for three days, swelling rivers and streams and posing a flood threat to residential areas.
Avalanches and landslides are common in the mountainous region and have caused heavy tolls among the Indian and Pakistani armies.
India and Pakistan have fought two wars over control of Kashmir, which they both claim in its entirety.
