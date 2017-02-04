PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani security official says at least 13 people have been killed in an avalanche that buried five homes following heavy snowfall in the country’s north.
Nizamud Shah, the commander of Chitral Scouts force, says the avalanche struck the town of Chitral late Saturday. He says rescuers have retrieved 13 bodies and efforts are underway to reach any survivors.
Shah said Sunday several people are still missing and that most of the areas in Chitral are covered in snow.
Avalanches are common in Pakistan’s scenic north, where the country’s major glaciers are also located. These glaciers are the main source of surface water for Pakistan’s agriculture, industrial and domestic sectors.
