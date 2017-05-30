WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An autopsy report concludes that a toddler fatally injured at a carnival in Wichita, Kansas, died after grabbing an electrically charged fence.
The report cited Tuesday by the Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2rS8cZ8 ) says 15-month-old Pressley Bartonek of Conway Springs was diagnosed as being brain dead five days after being shocked May 12.
According to the report, the toddler was at a small carnival on a parking lot when she grabbed metal fencing and became unresponsive by the time her father freed her hands.
The report says that a test by an electrical company showed about 300 volts coming from the fence.
The carnival operator, Evans United Shows based in Plattsburg, Mo., has not publicly commented about the matter.
Wichita police are investigating.