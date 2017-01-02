DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say an anthropologist will perform an autopsy on a severely decomposed body found inside a parked car in Detroit.
Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office spokesman Lloyd Jackson says a University of Michigan anthropologist will conduct the autopsy Tuesday. Jackson said Monday that medical examiners concluded an anthropologist must determine the gender, age, timing of death, and perhaps how the person died.
Police say a prospective home buyer discovered the body Thursday in the garage. Jackson says the dark, leathery bones were covered in a sweater, shirt and pants.
Officer Dan Donakowski has said tenants told police they never entered the garage because the landlord prohibited it. Donakowski said Monday that nobody has been detained and he doesn’t know whether police talked to the landlord or person selling the property.
Most Read Stories
- 2 firetrucks collide, sending 8 firefighters to hospital, damaging Seattle storefront VIEW
- Huskies expected to be hit hard by early departures for NFL draft
- Amazon deploys many more orange robots at warehouses | Sunday Buzz
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seahawks to face sixth-seeded Detroit Lions in opening round of NFL playoffs. Here's why that's a good thing
___
This story has been corrected to show the anthropologist is from University of Michigan, not Michigan State University.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.