FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina chief medical examiner’s office says a 4-day-old girl whose body was found last month in a car had been stabbed six times in the head and her 2-year-old sister had been stabbed in the neck.

The Fayetteville Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2oR4aed) the autopsy report also shows that infant Genesis Faith Freeman had cuts on her mouth, torso and arms, and had fractured ribs and a fractured arm. The report says 2-year-old Serenity Renee Freeman was stabbed in the neck.

Authorities charged their 30-year-old father, Tillman Freeman III of Fayetteville, with two counts of murder. He remains in the Hoke County Jail without bail.

On March 24, authorities said Freeman disappeared with the children while their mother was at a hospital for a medical appointment. Sheriff Hubert Peterkin says Freeman accused his wife of cheating on him.

