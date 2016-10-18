BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A man accused of intentionally killing his toddler by leaving him in a hot car shed tears in the courtroom as jurors were shown 34 autopsy photos.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2eNwsFG ) reports that Justin Ross Harris wept on Tuesday when Cobb County Medical Examiner Brian Frist described the final hours of his son, Cooper.
Frist testified that given the temperatures that day in June 2014, the toddler’s death would have been “prolonged.” He calls the death “agonizing.”
Harris’s lawyers call the death accidental.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
- Is Richard Sherman’s blowup a byproduct of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s approach? | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking for last play to be reviewed by the NFL: 'We won't send that play in'
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
He faces life in prison if convicted of murder.
Harris moved from Alabama to Georgia in 2012.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.