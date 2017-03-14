PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A medical examiner has ruled that a girl born to members of an Oregon church that practices faith healing died from complications of prematurity.

Oregon Medical Examiner Dr. Karen Gunson told KATU-TV (http://bit.ly/2nBPqiU ) on Tuesday that Gennifer Mitchell’s lungs could not take in enough oxygen.

The baby and her twin sister were born to Sarah Mitchell on March 5 in a home birth.

There were three midwives, church members and family present.

Authorities said no one called 911 when the baby struggled.

Several members of the Followers of Christ Church in Oregon City have been convicted for failing to seek medical care for their children, including Sarah Mitchell’s sister.

Sgt. Brian Jensen says Clackamas County investigators will present a case to prosecutors.

The Mitchells didn’t return a phone message Tuesday.